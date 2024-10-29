In-Depth Analysis: Walmart Versus Competitors In Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Walmart (NYSE:WMT) against its key competitors in the Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Walmart Background

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Walmart Inc 43.10 7.88 1.01 5.43% $10.1 $42.52 4.77% Costco Wholesale Corp 53.80 16.71 1.56 10.37% $3.87 $10.11 0.96% Target Corp 15.42 4.77 0.64 8.43% $2.4 $7.65 2.74% Dollar General Corp 12.61 2.46 0.45 5.25% $0.79 $3.06 4.23% BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 21.55 6.84 0.56 9.11% $0.27 $0.96 4.87% Pricesmart Inc 22.18 2.55 0.57 2.96% $0.07 $0.21 12.11% Sendas Distribuidora SA 15.17 2.09 0.14 2.58% $1.34 $2.95 11.81% Almacenes Exito SA 98.63 0.46 0.14 -0.29% $303.29 $1299.7 -0.86% Average 34.19 5.13 0.58 5.49% $44.58 $189.23 5.12%

Through a meticulous analysis of Walmart, we can observe the following trends:

At 43.1, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.26x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.88, which is 1.54x the industry average, Walmart might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 1.01, which is 1.74x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.43% that is 0.06% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $10.1 Billion, which is 0.23x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $42.52 Billion, which indicates 0.22x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 4.77% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 5.12%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Walmart can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Walmart has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The high P/E, P/B, and P/S ratios of Walmart indicate that the market values the company relatively higher compared to its peers in the Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail industry. On the other hand, Walmart's low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that the company may be facing challenges in generating profits and growing its business at a competitive rate within the industry sector.

