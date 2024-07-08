In-Depth Analysis: Tesla Versus Competitors In Automobiles Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Automobiles industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company also sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 64.33 12.46 9.26 1.84% $2.88 $3.7 -8.69% Toyota Motor Corp 9.12 1.31 1 2.99% $2145.67 $2250.19 14.27% General Motors Co 5.68 0.80 0.35 4.54% $6.73 $5.91 7.58% Honda Motor Co Ltd 7.74 0.66 0.42 1.92% $596.45 $1150.38 23.84% Ford Motor Co 13.24 1.20 0.29 3.11% $3.41 $3.6 3.14% Li Auto Inc 13.82 2.57 1.21 0.98% $0.7 $5.28 36.44% Thor Industries Inc 18.62 1.22 0.48 2.88% $0.23 $0.42 -4.36% Winnebago Industries Inc 19.34 1.14 0.54 2.19% $0.06 $0.12 -12.74% Fly-E Group Inc 70.50 19.98 4.15 10.66% $0.0 $0.0 53.68% Average 19.76 3.61 1.06 3.66% $344.16 $426.99 15.23%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Tesla, the following trends become clear:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 64.33 is 3.26x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

With a Price to Book ratio of 12.46, which is 3.45x the industry average, Tesla might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.26, which is 8.74x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.84% that is 1.82% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $2.88 Billion, which is 0.01x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $3.7 Billion is 0.01x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of -8.69% compared to the industry average of 15.23%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Tesla can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. The low ROE suggests that Tesla is not generating significant returns on shareholder equity. Additionally, the low EBITDA and gross profit levels imply lower profitability compared to industry peers. The low revenue growth further highlights potential challenges in increasing top-line performance.

