In-Depth Analysis: Qualcomm Versus Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Qualcomm Background

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Qualcomm Inc 24 8.21 5.57 9.79% $3.08 $5.28 1.23% NVIDIA Corp 66.16 56.59 35.34 32.31% $17.75 $20.41 262.12% Broadcom Inc 65.35 10.09 16 3.02% $5.58 $7.78 42.99% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 202.88 4.03 10.02 0.22% $0.9 $2.56 2.24% Texas Instruments Inc 35.01 10.71 11.51 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 514.21 29.51 48.18 4.35% $0.06 $0.89 46.6% Intel Corp 32.32 1.26 2.40 -0.36% $2.09 $5.22 8.61% Analog Devices Inc 52.92 3.19 10.83 0.85% $0.93 $1.18 -33.83% Microchip Technology Inc 24.95 7 6.23 2.25% $0.47 $0.79 -40.62% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 98.03 18.94 21.98 4.45% $0.1 $0.25 1.51% ON Semiconductor Corp 14.33 3.72 3.82 5.7% $0.71 $0.85 -4.95% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 32.16 2.54 4.06 1.19% $0.54 $0.39 -15.86% First Solar Inc 23.77 3.52 6.84 3.48% $0.36 $0.35 44.83% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 21.14 2.41 1.25 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% United Microelectronics Corp 11.54 1.67 2.80 2.9% $24.0 $16.9 0.78% Skyworks Solutions Inc 21.88 2.93 4.12 2.91% $0.31 $0.42 -9.29% Universal Display Corp 49.65 7.30 17.80 3.86% $0.07 $0.13 26.67% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 35.32 11.10 11.08 2.15% $0.03 $0.1 -23.6% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 112.58 6.91 11.35 1.45% $0.04 $0.1 6.98% Cirrus Logic Inc 26.41 3.81 4.05 2.48% $0.07 $0.19 -0.27% Average 75.82 9.85 12.09 4.34% $4.31 $4.41 15.9%

Through a meticulous analysis of Qualcomm, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 24.0, which is 0.32x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 8.21, which is well below the industry average by 0.83x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 5.57, which is 0.46x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.79% is 5.45% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.08 Billion, which is 0.71x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $5.28 Billion, which indicates 1.2x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 1.23% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 15.9%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Qualcomm alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Qualcomm holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Key Takeaways

For Qualcomm, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to industry peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Qualcomm's high ROE and gross profit suggest strong profitability and efficient use of resources. However, the low EBITDA and revenue growth may raise concerns about the company's operational performance and future growth prospects within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry.

