In-Depth Analysis: Procter & Gamble Versus Competitors In Household Products Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) alongside its primary competitors in the Household Products industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Procter & Gamble Background

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Procter & Gamble Co 27.98 8.01 4.95 6.2% $4.85 $10.18 -0.1% Colgate-Palmolive Co 29.69 676.59 4.21 414.16% $1.25 $3.07 4.89% Kimberly-Clark Corp 21.22 42.53 2.39 49.91% $0.84 $1.81 -2.05% Church & Dwight Co Inc 30.91 5.70 4.13 5.79% $0.4 $0.71 3.92% Clorox Co 66.30 56.33 2.62 103.1% $0.35 $0.88 -5.75% Reynolds Consumer Products Inc 17.73 3.12 1.72 4.82% $0.17 $0.26 -1.06% WD-40 Co 49.68 15.42 5.97 9.02% $0.03 $0.08 9.4% Central Garden & Pet Co 15.70 1.44 0.69 5.14% $0.14 $0.32 -2.63% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 23.24 1.22 1.22 0.28% $0.08 $0.3 5.97% Energizer Holdings Inc 209.21 17.04 0.73 -27.84% $0.01 $0.28 0.29% Oil-Dri Corp of America 11.37 2.37 1.55 3.9% $0.02 $0.03 1.28% Average 47.51 82.18 2.52 56.83% $0.33 $0.77 1.43%

Upon analyzing Procter & Gamble, the following trends can be observed:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 27.98 is lower than the industry average by 0.59x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 8.01, which is well below the industry average by 0.1x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.95, surpassing the industry average by 1.96x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.2% that is 50.63% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.85 Billion, which is 14.7x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $10.18 Billion is 13.22x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of -0.1%, which is much lower than the industry average of 1.43%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Procter & Gamble alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Procter & Gamble exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Procter & Gamble, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Procter & Gamble shows strong performance with high figures, while revenue growth is relatively low compared to industry peers.

