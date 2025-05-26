In-Depth Analysis: NVIDIA Versus Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) alongside its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 45.18 40.84 25.25 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 106.73 15.53 20.38 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.72 6.73 9.77 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 80.81 3.10 6.52 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 34.13 9.98 10.32 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.04 5.84 3.92 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 172.37 19.98 34.30 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Micron Technology Inc 22.69 2.18 3.42 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 57.59 3 10.76 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 17.93 9.85 13.69 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.34 1.27 1.92 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.69 2.08 1.07 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 13.06 1.57 2.56 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 29.37 2.20 2.72 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 13.28 2.05 3.95 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.48 1.78 2.86 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2026 16.69 32.74 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 131.21 2.09 1.95 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 30.25 4.17 10.69 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 128.19 9.21 13.41 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 156.36 6.28 9.84 3.17% $35.89 $29.7 18.65%

By carefully studying NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 45.18 significantly below the industry average by 0.29x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 40.84 , which is 6.5x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.25 , surpassing the industry average by 2.57x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 27.25% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion is 0.72x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 18.65%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, revenue growth, and low EBITDA and gross profit ratios suggest that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing significant revenue growth, despite lower profitability margins.

