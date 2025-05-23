In-Depth Analysis: NVIDIA Versus Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 45.18 40.84 25.25 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 106.73 15.53 20.38 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.72 6.73 9.77 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 80.81 3.10 6.52 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 34.13 9.98 10.32 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.04 5.84 3.92 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 172.37 19.98 34.30 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Micron Technology Inc 22.69 2.18 3.42 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 57.59 3 10.76 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 17.93 9.85 13.69 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.34 1.27 1.92 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.69 2.08 1.07 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 13.06 1.57 2.56 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 29.37 2.20 2.72 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 13.28 2.05 3.95 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.48 1.78 2.86 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2026 16.69 32.74 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 131.21 2.09 1.95 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 30.25 4.17 10.69 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 128.19 9.21 13.41 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 156.36 6.28 9.84 3.15% $35.88 $29.69 17.29%

Through a thorough examination of NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 45.18 is lower than the industry average by 0.29x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 40.84 which exceeds the industry average by 6.5x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.25 , surpassing the industry average by 2.57x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 27.27% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.72x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 17.29%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong sales performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

