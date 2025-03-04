In-Depth Analysis: NVIDIA Versus Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 38.80 35.08 21.68 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 25.18 6.89 10.21 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 145.25 12.98 17.36 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Texas Instruments Inc 37.38 10.47 11.42 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Qualcomm Inc 16.57 6.32 4.26 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 98.23 2.77 6.24 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 159.34 19.88 34.78 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 73.01 3.23 12.20 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 25.94 2.16 3.50 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 101.67 5.17 6.61 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 14.60 1.24 1.72 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.18 2.16 1.18 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 12.37 2.15 2.74 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 10.29 1.44 2.31 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 10.61 1.71 3.26 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.17 1.65 2.62 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 137.11 11.70 16.38 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 31.36 4.28 10.73 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 248.71 1.92 1.76 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 66.11 5.45 8.29 3.94% $37.66 $32.82 7.48%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.8 is lower than the industry average by 0.59x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 35.08, which is 6.44x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 21.68, which is 2.62x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 26.48% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion is 0.69x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion, which indicates 0.88x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% exceeds the industry average of 7.48%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate potential for strong future performance relative to industry peers.

