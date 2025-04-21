In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 29.64 9.03 10.50 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 30.19 21.56 6.59 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 112.89 16.63 14.65 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 94.74 17.42 13.87 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 42.54 49.49 12.46 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 23.97 7.01 3.93 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 397.23 12.14 13.28 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.66 2.77 5.32 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 39.41 22.89 7.17 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 25.94 9.22 7.42 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 44.09 5.58 3.08 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 17.54 14.69 1.14 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 56.40 81.48 1.69 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 75.97 21.74 7.55 7.78% $0.7 $1.46 13.65%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become clear:

At 29.64 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.39x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.03 , which is well below the industry average by 0.42x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.5 , surpassing the industry average by 1.39x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 0.39% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 52.56x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $47.83 Billion is 32.76x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.65%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Microsoft has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit ratios indicate strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

