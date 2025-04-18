In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 29.94 9.13 10.60 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 30.46 21.75 6.65 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 116.47 17.16 15.12 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 95.91 17.63 14.04 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 42.51 49.45 12.45 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 23.82 6.96 3.91 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 403.77 12.34 13.50 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.71 2.77 5.33 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 39.75 23.09 7.24 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.10 9.28 7.46 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 44.15 5.59 3.09 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 17.47 14.64 1.14 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 57.08 82.46 1.71 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 77.02 21.93 7.64 7.78% $0.7 $1.46 13.65%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

At 29.94 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.39x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.13 , which is well below the industry average by 0.42x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.6 , which is 1.39x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% that is 0.39% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 52.56x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 32.76x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 13.65%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Microsoft in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins outperform industry standards, showcasing strong financial performance. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for strategic initiatives to drive top-line expansion.

