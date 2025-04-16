In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.08 9.47 11.01 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 31.44 22.45 6.86 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 119.37 17.59 15.49 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 98.05 18.02 14.36 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.89 51.07 12.86 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 24.29 7.10 3.98 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 404.99 12.37 13.54 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.39 2.84 5.47 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 40.66 23.62 7.40 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.66 9.48 7.62 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.89 2.29 4.05 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 44.94 5.69 3.14 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 17.70 14.82 1.15 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 57.67 83.32 1.73 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 74.3 20.82 7.51 7.58% $0.65 $1.36 13.07%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become clear:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 31.08 significantly below the industry average by 0.42x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.47 , which is well below the industry average by 0.45x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.01 , which is 1.47x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 0.59% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 56.6x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 35.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 12.27%, which is much lower than the industry average of 13.07%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, indicating strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

