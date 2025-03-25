In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.67 9.65 11.22 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 36.35 25.96 7.93 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 124.23 18.26 16.12 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 104.40 19.19 15.28 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 44.15 51.37 12.93 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 27.08 7.91 4.44 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 446 13.63 14.91 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.23 3.14 6.04 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 44.52 25.86 8.10 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 28 9.96 8.01 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.75 2.25 4.03 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 35.71 5.44 3.24 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 20.91 17.26 1.36 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 74.25 107.27 2.22 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 80.35 23.65 8.05 7.41% $0.65 $1.36 12.5%

By thoroughly analyzing Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.67 is lower than the industry average by 0.39x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.65, which is well below the industry average by 0.41x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.22, which is 1.39x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17%, which is 0.76% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 56.6x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 35.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 12.27% compared to the industry average of 12.5%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit indicate strong financial performance, outperforming its industry peers. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future prospects, despite the company's current profitability levels.

