In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 32.31 9.85 11.44 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 39.50 32.87 8.36 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 133.89 19.68 17.38 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 104.11 19.14 15.24 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 47.26 54.98 13.84 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 27 7.89 4.43 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 451.94 13.56 15.11 2.3% $-0.02 $0.23 6.76% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.44 3.16 6.08 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 44.19 25.67 8.04 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 28.31 10.06 8.09 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.66 2.25 4.02 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 36.30 5.53 3.30 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 20.28 16.74 1.32 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 71.70 103.59 2.15 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 81.81 24.24 8.26 7.9% $0.63 $1.37 10.71%

Through a detailed examination of Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 32.31 is lower than the industry average by 0.39x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.85, which is 0.41x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.44, which is 1.38x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 0.27% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 58.4x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $47.83 Billion is 34.91x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% exceeds the industry average of 10.71%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that investors are paying a premium for each dollar of revenue generated. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

