In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.39 10.87 13.03 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 41.66 29.75 9.09 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 137.01 20.63 18.39 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 112.61 18.07 15.64 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 41.82 39.63 12.80 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 28.67 8.07 4.68 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 308.12 14.21 15.65 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 111.40 25.40 8.49 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% GitLab Inc 539 9.91 9.78 0.77% $-0.02 $0.19 29.1% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.97 2.86 5.64 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.98 10.34 8.46 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 50.91 6.44 3.56 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 16.15 13.78 1.30 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 59.37 29.66 1.81 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 103.25 2.01 3.31 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 114.85 16.48 8.47 8.85% $0.61 $1.28 12.68%

When closely examining Microsoft, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 36.39 significantly below the industry average by 0.32x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.87 , which is well below the industry average by 0.66x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.03 , which is 1.54x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% that is 0.58% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 66.74x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $48.15 Billion , which indicates 37.62x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% exceeds the industry average of 12.68%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, Microsoft lags behind peers, while its high EBITDA and gross profit margins indicate strong operational performance. Additionally, Microsoft's high revenue growth outpaces industry peers, reflecting a positive outlook for future earnings potential.

