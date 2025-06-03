In-Depth Analysis: Microsoft Versus Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 35.70 10.67 12.78 8.27% $40.71 $48.15 13.27% Oracle Corp 39.10 27.92 8.53 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 137.33 20.68 18.43 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 111.99 17.97 15.56 3.85% $0.4 $1.67 15.33% Fortinet Inc 42.17 39.96 12.90 25.08% $0.56 $1.25 13.77% Gen Digital Inc 27.53 7.75 4.50 6.43% $0.53 $0.81 4.77% Monday.Com Ltd 304.08 14.02 15.44 2.57% $0.01 $0.25 30.12% CommVault Systems Inc 111.30 25.38 8.49 10.11% $0.03 $0.23 23.17% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.02 2.76 5.46 3.61% $0.14 $0.33 1.38% Qualys Inc 28.78 10.26 8.40 9.75% $0.06 $0.13 9.67% Progress Software Corp 48.67 6.16 3.41 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 15.52 13.24 1.25 30.24% $0.09 $0.25 -10.11% Rapid7 Inc 56.73 28.34 1.73 5.98% $0.02 $0.15 2.51% N-able Inc 97.38 1.90 3.12 -0.93% $0.01 $0.09 3.91% Average 80.66 16.64 8.25 9.47% $0.66 $1.36 11.42%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.7 significantly below the industry average by 0.44x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.67 , which is well below the industry average by 0.64x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.78 , surpassing the industry average by 1.55x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.27% is 1.2% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $40.71 Billion , which is 61.68x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $48.15 Billion is 35.4x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.42%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance with high EBITDA and gross profit margins, along with robust revenue growth, despite a lower ROE compared to industry peers.

