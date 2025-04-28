In-Depth Analysis: Meta Platforms Versus Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 22.94 7.56 8.70 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 18.08 5.72 5.52 10.3% $36.5 $55.86 -6.46% Baidu Inc 10.03 0.86 1.74 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 9.76 3.71 4.99 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 30.07 3.11 6.47 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% Autohome Inc 15.19 1 3.50 1.25% $0.23 $1.35 -6.7% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 109.88 1.76 2.62 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 142.45 5.20 3.38 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Yelp Inc 18.85 3.10 1.77 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 6.99 0.57 1.23 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 318.25 1.90 1.01 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 21.80 0.73 0.98 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Yalla Group Ltd 10.49 1.74 4.18 4.72% $0.03 $0.06 12.24% Average 59.32 2.45 3.12 7.41% $3.76 $6.48 3.78%

When analyzing Meta Platforms, the following trends become evident:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 22.94 is lower than the industry average by 0.39x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.56 relative to the industry average by 3.09x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.7 , which is 2.79x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% that is 4.59% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion is 7.52x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.55 Billion is 6.1x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 20.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 3.78%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.