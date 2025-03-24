In-Depth Analysis: Apple Versus Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.65 49.12 8.44 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 18.33 4.01 1.28 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.72 0.84 0.70 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 17.09 19.14 2.99 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 165 12.77 5.53 3.12% $0.11 $0.58 5.87% Western Digital Corp 12.62 1.25 0.96 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 6.94 0.79 0.55 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 18.68 2.41 0.81 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% AstroNova Inc 19.35 0.81 0.49 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 33.22 5.25 1.66 8.53% $0.39 $0.79 21.47%

By closely examining Apple, we can identify the following trends:

At 34.65, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.04x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 49.12 which exceeds the industry average by 9.36x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.44, which is 5.08x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% that is 50.21% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 117.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 73.76x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 3.95%, which is much lower than the industry average of 21.47%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

