Dependent Vs. Independent Student: Which One Am I?

When you go off to college, especially if your parents aren’t chipping in to pay for tuition or room and board, you may feel like you’re independent. Still, the federal government and your school may not see it that way—at least for the purpose of financial aid awards. There is, after all, some complexity to the question of whether you’re an independent vs. dependent student. Here’s what you need to know.

What Is an Independent Student?

An independent student must fall into one of the following categories:

Age 24 by Dec. 31 of the following academic year

Married

A graduate or professional student

A veteran or current member of the armed forces

An orphan

A ward of the court

Has legal dependents

An emancipated minor

Is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

What Is a Dependent Student?

A dependent student, for the purposes of filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), is someone who is evaluated for financial aid based both on their own income and their parents’—even if that student’s parents will not contribute financially to their college education. A dependent student does not meet the qualifications listed above to be an independent student.

Dependent Student Special Circumstances

Not all dependents are able to provide parental information. The federal government calls this a special circumstance and takes this into consideration when:

You are unable to provide parental information

You are homeless or may become homeless

You are applying for an unsubsidized loan only

You must document why you are unable to submit parental information to your financial aid office. For instance, you may not be in contact with your parents. That office may also recommend financial aid at the college beyond what you may qualify for on the FAFSA.

Dependent Vs. Independent Student: How it Affects Scholarships and Grants

The difference between an independent and dependent student can have a big impact on your financial aid award package. Federal government grants and state and college-level scholarships are affected by income and assets, which, for dependent students, includes parental income and assets.

Let’s say a student reports an adjusted gross income of $25,000 for the tax year reported on the FAFSA. Their parents make $150,000 combined. If the student is considered independent, the school will base financial aid on $25,000 of income plus any assets the student has. If the student is dependent, the financial aid award will be based on $175,000 of income plus assets.

How Dependency Status Affects Federal Student Loans

Both dependent and independent students can get federal student loans. But the amount, type of loans and interest rates you’ll qualify for can vary.

Subsidized Student Loans

Based on financial need, both independent students and dependent students can qualify for direct subsidized loans. With a subsidized loan, the federal government pays accrued interest on your behalf while you’re in school, during your grace period and during periods of deferment. The federal government may also cover part or all of your interest payments if you’re on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan.

Let’s say your income-driven repayment is set to $0 due to unemployment or because you’re working a part-time job or an unpaid internship. Zero dollars doesn’t pay for any of the interest accrual. If you’re in your first three years on an income-driven repayment plan, the government pays the full difference between your payment and the interest accrued. After that, the government pays half the difference between the payment and the interest charged. The rest could be added to the balance.

As long as you qualify for subsidized loans, the annual student loan limit is the same for independent and dependent students:

$3,500 for first-year undergraduate students

$4,500 for second-year undergraduate students

$5,500 per year for the rest of their undergraduate degree

Graduate students cannot qualify for subsidized loans. The current interest rate for subsidized loans is fixed at 2.75%.

Unsubsidized Student Loans

Direct unsubsidized loans, as the name implies, don’t qualify for a government subsidy, which means interest accrues at all times, even when you’re enrolled in school. Still, you won’t have to make payments until your grace period ends.

Unsubsidized student loan limits vary by year in school and whether you’re a dependent vs. independent student.

Unsubsidized Federal Student Loan Limits

Dependent students can get the same limits as independent students if their parents don’t qualify for PLUS loans. PLUS loans have a higher interest rate than unsubsidized loans issued to students. A parent may not qualify if they don’t meet credit requirements.

Parent PLUS loans

While parent PLUS loans charge higher interest rates than other federal student loans, they do allow families to borrow more money from the federal government than they otherwise would. What’s more, federal student loans offer better protections and repayment plans than many private student lenders.

What if You’re a Citizen, But Your Parent Isn’t?

FAFSA eligibility is based on the student’s status as a citizen or eligible non-U.S. citizen. If you fit one of these two categories, you can fill out a FAFSA and qualify for federal aid.

If you are a student and don’t think you qualify because you aren’t a citizen, check out the non-U.S. citizen exemptions. There are quite a few exemptions for the citizenship requirement, including for permanent resident (green card) holders.

If a student’s parent is not a citizen and the student is qualified as a citizen or eligible non-U.S. citizen, enter all zeros for the parent Social Security number on the FAFSA.

Bottom Line

Whether you are considered an independent or dependent student can affect the amount of financial aid you receive. An independent student financial need evaluation is generally based on their own ability to pay for college. A dependent student’s financial need evaluation is based on a family’s financial ability to pay for their college.

Specific guidelines for being declared an independent student include being married, having a child, or completing military service. If you are a dependent student, you’ll want to provide parent information if possible. Not providing parent information could reduce your chances of qualifying for federal financial aid beyond unsubsidized loans. Schools decide how they evaluate dependent student financial information for those not providing parent financial aid information for school-based awards.

