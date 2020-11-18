Department of Labor Proxy Rules Miss The Mark

A September 4 proposal by the Department of Labor to amend the ‘‘Investment duties’’ regulation issued in 1979 is ill-considered. There’s a lot of nuance in the proposal, but one important flashpoint is a six-point test to determine if a proxy proposal has an “economic impact” on plan assets. As ESG standards come into the mainstream, The DOL’s test appears to limit their application. Further, the proposal comes amid Exemptions from the Proxy Rules for Proxy Voting Advice proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholder rights appear to be facing an onslaught from regulatory bodies.

Objections to DOL Rule

In an October 5 comment letter on the DOL’s Fiduciary Duties Regarding Proxy Voting and Shareholder Rights, CFA Institute urged the DOL to reconsider major elements of its proposal and to seek greater industry input before proceeding to a final rule. Of concern with the proposal was the rationale and lack of evidentiary basis for the rulemaking, the rushed process, and the proposal’s heavy-handed and costly approach. Notably and of concern was discouragement of ESG considerations in investment, engagement, and proxy-voting decisions.

CFA Position

The proposal requires fiduciaries to satisfy a six-part test before casting each proxy vote, and permits votes only when they can prudently determine that the matter being voted on would have an “economic impact” on the plan investment. The resulting individual cost-benefit analysis of proxy votes is unworkable, costly, and unnecessary. Further, the “permitted practices” around which plan fiduciaries can model proxy-voting policies as setting inappropriate precedents. Additionally, there are concerns about the proposal’s extension of plan-specific analysis and documentation requirements to both investment managers and proxy advisors.

Discouraging Corporate Governance

While DOL’s emphasis on a fiduciary’s obligations to exercise shareowner rights, including clarifying that there is no obligation to vote every proxy has merit, the new requirements are an unnecessary departure from existing market practices. Moreover, the rules are so substantial that they ultimately will deter proxy voting altogether, undermining corporate governance at US public companies and market integrity.

