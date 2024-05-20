Department of Justice cracks down on $100 million of narcotics sales online

The United States Department of Justice has cracked down on an illicit enterprise that garnered over $100 million in narcotics sales.

Rui-Siang Lin was arrested and will be presented to Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willis for their part in this multi-million dollar illegal empire.

Narcotics ring leader arrested

The massive financial gains from the sale of narcotics are alleged to have been conducted over the Internet. The operation and ownership of the “Incognito Market” are levied at Lin, who also went by the monikers “Pharoh” and “Faro.”

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said of the arrest, “As alleged, Rui-Siang Lin was the architect of Incognito, a $100 million dark web scheme to traffic deadly drugs to the United States and around the world. The long arm of the law extends to the dark web, and we will bring to justice those who try to hide their crimes there.”

The Incognito Market was a place on the Dark Web where narcotics could be bought, traded, and sold worldwide. It was formed in October 2020, and over its operating lifespan, it amassed a stockpile of 100 million dollars.

Lin is also alleged to have created a bank for drug dealers and operated a 5% charge for any transactions that those selling narcotics would pay. This transaction premium allegedly went to Lin’s operating costs and his continuation of the illegal market.

Methamphetamines and Cocaine were punted on the platform by the hundreds of kilos, and Lin, under the moniker of Pharo, was labeled the architect by the Justice Department. According to the statement, Lin had full sight of its “operations, including its employees, vendors, and customers, and had ultimate decision-making authority over every aspect of the multimillion-dollar operation.”

Lin faces a hefty penalty.

Assistant Director in Charge James Smith of the FBI New York Field Office said, “For nearly four years, Rui-Siang Lin allegedly operated ‘Incognito Market,’ one of the largest online platforms for narcotics sales, conducting $100 million in illicit narcotics transactions and reaped millions of dollars in personal profits.”

If Lin is convicted of the allegations, he faces a minimum sentence of life in prison for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, a maximum penalty of life in prison for narcotics conspiracy; a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for money laundering; and a maximum penalty of five years in prison for conspiracy to sell adulterated and misbranded medication.

“We will continue to make sure those who hide behind a keyboard and use the dark web to profit off lives face justice,” concluded Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)’s New York Division.

Image: Ideogram.

