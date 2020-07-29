DEO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Diageo plc (Symbol: DEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $148.63, changing hands as high as $150.30 per share. Diageo plc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEO's low point in its 52 week range is $100.5179 per share, with $176.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.65.

