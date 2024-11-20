News & Insights

Stocks

Denyo Co., Ltd. Reports Profit Surge Despite Sales Dip

November 20, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Denyo Co., Ltd. (JP:6517) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Denyo Co., Ltd. reported a slight decrease in net sales to 34,020 million yen for the six months ended September 30, 2024, but saw a significant increase in operating profit by 42.5% and ordinary profit by 48.7%. The company’s earnings per share also rose to 111.11 yen, indicating strong profitability amid challenging conditions.

For further insights into JP:6517 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.