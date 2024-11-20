Denyo Co., Ltd. Reports Profit Surge Despite Sales Dip

Denyo Co., Ltd. (JP:6517) has released an update.

Denyo Co., Ltd. reported a slight decrease in net sales to 34,020 million yen for the six months ended September 30, 2024, but saw a significant increase in operating profit by 42.5% and ordinary profit by 48.7%. The company’s earnings per share also rose to 111.11 yen, indicating strong profitability amid challenging conditions.

