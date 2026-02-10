Denver's Retirement Appeal Goes Beyond Mountain Views -- Here's What's Driving It

Key Points

Denver and surrounding regions offer a reasonable cost of living -- except for housing.

There are gobs of recreational activities and cultural activities to enjoy.

The climate is very temperate, too.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

If you're looking to relocate in retirement, give some consideration to Denver, Colorado, as a possible destination. It has a lot to offer aside from breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains.

In The Motley Fool's report on "The 50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026," Denver County ranked in the top half of the list, with particularly strong scores for quality of life, climate, taxes, and cost of living.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's a closer look at Denver, and at the topic of relocating for retirement, too.

Denver: pros and cons

Here are some key attributes of Denver and its surrounding areas. I won't classify them as pros or cons, because some pros for some people could be cons for others.

There is a heck of a lot of natural beauty. The mountain views dominate, but in and around the mountains are lakes, cottonwood trees, and even some occasional wildlife strolling around.

The population is generally healthier than in most other states, due to many enjoying an active lifestyle. There are hiking trails all over, and recreational activities are never far away.

There are lots of cultural activities to enjoy, as well, from live theater to concerts (Red Rocks, anyone?), to art and fine restaurants.

Traffic can be bad, especially at rush hour. But it's often not as bad as it can get in other urban regions.

Housing prices have gotten high. While the typical home value in the U.S. was recently $371,133, the corresponding value in Colorado was $570,492. That may be a dealbreaker for some, but others can afford it. And there are lower prices to be found, especially in outlying towns.

The climate is quite nice, in general. Summers have some very hot days, but they're not too humid. Winters often feature many days at 60 degrees and above, though Denver does get snow and very cold days, too. It's often quite dry, which will suit some and annoy others. (Plan to moisturize!)

Depending on where in the area you live, wildfires can be a danger.

People in the area tend to be quite friendly.

The Denver International Airport is huge, with direct flights to gobs of destinations, making travel easier.

The tax climate is reasonable. Social Security benefits are not taxed for those 65 and older and not for those ages 55 to 64 with lower incomes. Those 65 and older can also deduct up to $24,000 worth of certain retirement incomes (such as pensions and retirement-account withdrawals) each year.

But wait -- should you relocate for retirement?

Think through this decision carefully. It's true that by moving you may enjoy a lower cost of living or be in more beautiful surroundings, but there are some downsides, too. You may really miss the friends and family you left behind, and despite best intentions, they may not visit as often as you thought they would. You may just end up not loving your new home as much as you expected, either.

If you're thinking of moving to a different region, try it out first. Live there for at least a few months, if not a whole year, to fully experience it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.