Denver PWM Trims Its Treasury ETF Stake -- Selling $2.6 Million Worth of IBTG

Key Points

Denver PWM sold 112,199 shares of IBTG in Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $2.6 million.

The sale represented 0.9% of the fund's total 13F-reportable assets under management (AUM).

After the sale, Denver PWM's IBTG position stands at 668,784 shares valued at $15.3 million, making it the fund's fifth-largest holding at 5.3% of AUM.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Denver PWM, LLC sold 112,199 shares of the iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) during the first quarter of 2026. Based on the quarter’s average closing price, the estimated transaction value was $2.6 million. The fund's remaining IBTG position ended the quarter valued at $15.3 million.

What else to know

Denver PWM's IBTG stake now represents 5.3% of its 13F-reportable AUM after the sale -- making it the fund's fifth-largest position.

Top holdings post-filing: NYSE: SCHG: $25.3 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE: SCHM: $17.7 million (6.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: IBTH: $17.3 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: SCHV: $17.1 million (5.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: IBTG: $15.3 million (5.3% of AUM)

As of May 12, 2026, IBTG shares were trading at $22.86, with a one-year return of about 4.1% -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 22 percentage points, while underperforming its Target Maturity category benchmark by approximately 0.6 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.3 billion Expense ratio 0.07% Dividend yield 3.99% 1-year return (as of 5/13/26) 4.12%

ETF snapshot

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is a passively managed, defined-maturity bond ETF from BlackRock that provides targeted exposure to U.S. Treasury securities maturing in December 2026.

Tracks a portfolio of U.S. government bonds with a set maturity date, giving investors predictable cash flows, minimal credit risk, and a built-in "exit" as bonds mature.

Operates like a bond ladder in a single fund -- investors know in advance when their principal will be returned, making it a popular tool for cash flow planning and capital preservation.

Low expense ratio of 0.07% reflects IBTG’s passive, rules-based approach.

What this transaction means for investors

For investors watching this transaction, context is everything. Denver PWM isn't abandoning fixed income -- far from it. Even after this trim, IBTG remains the firm's fifth-largest holding, and the fund continues to hold substantial positions across multiple iBonds maturities spanning 2027 through 2030. The sale appears to be nothing more than routine portfolio management ahead of IBTG's approaching maturity date.

Here’s why Denver’s move makes sense. BTG is essentially a short-duration Treasury instrument -- it matures in December 2026, meaning the fund's window for price appreciation is nearly closed. As the ETF approaches maturity, its behavior increasingly resembles cash: stable, low-yield, and with little reason to hold a large position relative to longer-dated alternatives. Trimming now and rotating into iBonds with later maturities -- which Denver holds in meaningful size -- is a textbook move for institutional investors managing duration risk.

For retail investors, the broader takeaway here is about how defined-maturity ETFs like IBTG work. They're not designed to keep pace with the stock market. IBTG's 4.1% one-year return -- trailing the S&P 500 by 22 percentage points -- is a feature, not a bug, for investors seeking capital preservation. With the ETF nearing its end date, any investor still holding IBTG is thinking less about share price movement and more about what they plan to do with the proceeds when the fund winds down at the end of this year.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.