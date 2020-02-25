Dentsu shares slide on Olympics cancellation fears

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dentsu Group Inc's 4324.T shares fell 2% in morning trading on Wednesday, with Japan's largest ad agency seen as a proxy for the chances of the Olympic Games in Tokyo being cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The spreading virus has roiled global markets as investors worry about its economic impact. Japan's benchmark index .N225 was down 1%.

