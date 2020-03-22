Dentsu shares jump after IOC rules out Tokyo Olympics cancellation

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Dentsu Group 4324.T shares jumped as much as 12.4% on Monday on relief after the International Olympic Committee suggested it was looking to delay but not cancel the Tokyo Games as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

Dentsu shares had lost almost half of their value so far this fears as investors had worried that the Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled. Dentsu dominates both media buying and advertising in Japan.

