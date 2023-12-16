Dentsu Group Inc - ADR (DNTUY) Price Target Increased by 7.64% to 32.89

The average one-year price target for Dentsu Group Inc - ADR (OTC:DNTUY) has been revised to 32.89 / share. This is an increase of 7.64% from the prior estimate of 30.56 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.62 to a high of 40.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.87% from the latest reported closing price of 25.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dentsu Group Inc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNTUY is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 41.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTUY by 20.71% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNTUY by 84.57% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

