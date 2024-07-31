Dentsply (XRAY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Dentsply International (XRAY) reported revenue of $984 million, down 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was -2.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic sales growth : -2.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.9%.

: -2.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -1.9%. Revenues- United States : $360 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $362.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

: $360 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $362.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%. Revenues- Rest of World : $237 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $237.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

: $237 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $237.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%. Revenues- Europe : $387 million compared to the $395.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year.

: $387 million compared to the $395.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4% year over year. Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions : $253 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $280.38 million.

: $253 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $280.38 million. Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare : $80 million versus $75.30 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $80 million versus $75.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions : $375 million versus $363.57 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $375 million versus $363.57 million estimated by five analysts on average. Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $276 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $280.26 million.

: $276 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $280.26 million. Adjusted Operating Income- Connected Technology Solutions : $3 million versus $22.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3 million versus $22.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Wellspect Healthcare : $24 million compared to the $21.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $24 million compared to the $21.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating Income- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $42 million compared to the $44.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $42 million compared to the $44.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Dental Solutions : $125 million compared to the $118.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Dentsply have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

