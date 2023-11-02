Dentsply (XRAY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Dentsply International (XRAY) reported revenue of $947 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $972.77 million, representing a surprise of -2.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic sales growth : -0.3% compared to the 1.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -0.3% compared to the 1.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- United States : $356 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $358.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

: $356 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $358.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Revenues- Rest of World : $237 million versus $229.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $237 million versus $229.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Revenues- Europe : $354 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $374.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

: $354 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $374.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%. Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions : $276 million compared to the $295.56 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $276 million compared to the $295.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare : $72 million compared to the $67.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $72 million compared to the $67.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $252 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $253.70 million.

: $252 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $253.70 million. Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions: $347 million compared to the $355.71 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Dentsply have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

