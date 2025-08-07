Dentsply (XRAY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Dentsply International (XRAY) reported $936 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $933.1 million, representing a surprise of +0.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Organic sales growth : -4.9% compared to the -4.6% average estimate based on six analysts.

: -4.9% compared to the -4.6% average estimate based on six analysts. Revenues- United States : $293 million compared to the $323.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $293 million compared to the $323.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Rest of World : $239 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $222.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

: $239 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $222.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%. Revenues- Europe : $404 million versus $389.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.

: $404 million versus $389.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change. Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions : $243 million versus $251.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

: $243 million versus $251.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare : $80 million versus $81.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $80 million versus $81.45 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions : $387 million compared to the $373.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.

: $387 million compared to the $373.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year. Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $226 million compared to the $225.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year.

: $226 million compared to the $225.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year. Adjusted Operating Income- Connected Technology Solutions : $12 million versus $16.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $12 million versus $16.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Wellspect Healthcare : $25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.14 million.

: $25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.14 million. Adjusted Operating Income- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.63 million.

: $45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.63 million. Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Dental Solutions: $151 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $126.53 million.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Dentsply have returned -17.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

