Dentsply (XRAY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Dentsply International (XRAY) reported $879 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.8%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $851.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +48.28%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dentsply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic sales growth : -4.4% versus -8.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: -4.4% versus -8.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- United States : $302 million versus $305.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $302 million versus $305.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Rest of World : $215 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

: $215 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $190.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. Revenues- Europe : $362 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $356.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

: $362 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $356.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%. Net sales- Connected Technology Solutions : $235 million versus $233.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

: $235 million versus $233.14 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Net sales- Wellspect Healthcare : $74 million versus $74.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $74 million versus $74.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Net sales- Essential Dental Solutions : $353 million versus $352.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.

: $353 million versus $352.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change. Net sales- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $217 million versus $193.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.9% change.

: $217 million versus $193.98 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.9% change. Adjusted Operating Income- Connected Technology Solutions : $7 million compared to the $16.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7 million compared to the $16.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating Income- Wellspect Healthcare : $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.18 million.

: $26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.18 million. Adjusted Operating Income- Orthodontic and Implant Solutions : $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.19 million.

: $37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.19 million. Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Dental Solutions: $135 million compared to the $117.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Dentsply have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change.

