DENTSPLY SIRONA's (XRAY) Preliminary FY22 Sales Meet Estimates

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY recently announced preliminary revenues for full-year 2022. The company also announced encouraging long-term growth prospect and earnings growth projection.

The company is expected to release its fourth-quarter results next month.

Per the preliminary report, the company expects its total revenues to be at the higher-end of the guided range of $3.85 billion to $3.88 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87 billion lies within the company’s guided range. The preliminary revenues for 2022 indicate a decline of 8.7-9.4% from the year-ago period.

XRAY anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between its guided range of $1.90 and $2.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 lies within the company’s guided range.

Based on the company’s full-year guidance, its fourth quarter revenues should lie within the range of $911 million to $941 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $927.2 million lies within the range.

During the third quarterearnings call DENTSPLY SIRONA’s management stated that it is encouraged by the double-digit growth in clear aligners, solid performance in Europe, and continued strong demand for Imaging equipment. The trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter. However, continued macroeconomic headwinds, including foreign currency impacts, global supply chain challenges, and regional softness in China and the United States are likely to have offset the aforementioned robust growth.

Long-Term Update

Apart from the full-year results, DENTSPLY SIRONA provided its plans to drive growth over the next three years. The company presented these plans at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, held on Jan 11. The company stated that positive demographics trend, rising globalization and continued growth in esthetic industry will be the key macro factors that will drive its top-line going forward.

Moreover, the adoption of digital technologies and rising awareness for oral healthcare, along with improving efficiency of dental workflows will drive revenues for the industry, including XRAY. The company is integrating workflows through software into one digital platform to provide ease of access. It is also strengthening its product portfolio with continued innovation.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a complete dental portfolio, which targets a large and growing industry. The company is implementing several measures to bring meaningful improvements in its earnings by the end of 2025. It expects to exit 2025 with earnings of $3.00 per share.

A Brief FY22 Analysis

DENTSPLY SIRONA recorded nearly $4 billion in sales during 2022. The company generated approximately 40% of its sales from Europe, 35% from the U.S. market and 25% from the rest of the world. Key product categories in descending order of revenue-share are Endodontic & Restorative, Equipment & Instruments, Implant Solutions, CAD/CAM, Other Consumable and Aligners. The company ended 2022 with leading positions in categories like Endodontic & Restorative, CAD/CAM and Preventive consumables.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has spent approximately 4% of its sales in Research and Development, and capital expenditure, each during 2022.

Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA have declined 32.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% and the S&P 500’s 15.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

