DENTSPLY SIRONA's (XRAY) New Alliance to Boost Digital Dentistry

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY recently expanded its strategic partnership with 3Shape, which marks the next step according to their agreement. This expansion, in turn, currently offers a smooth and secure integration of Dentsply Sirona’s Connect Case Center with 3Shape’s Dental System software.



It is worth mentioning that both the companies made an agreement in June 2021 that was aimed at enhancing digital dentistry and oral health. The objective was to lend support to the dental community via the evolution of efficient, streamlined and digitally oriented workflows for dentists and dental technicians.



Currently, both the companies are committed toward broadening customer accessibility with regards to a wider range of technology choices.



This announcement is likely to provide a boost to DENTSPLY SIRONA’s digital dentistry business line.

Significance of the Partnership

Through this collaboration, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s intraoral Primescan and Omnicam scanners can now directly merge with 3Shape’s lab software, thereby providing better workflows as well as patient outcomes.

Highly complex treatments can be effectively planned and executed with the help of integrated hardware and software. Streamlined digital workflows can lead to a better working relationship between labs and their dentist partners.

Recent Developments

In September, the company announced a five-year agreement with Smile Train — the world’s largest cleft-focused organization — and a donation of $5 million.



In the same month, DENTSPLY SIRONA unveiled an all-inclusive restage of its Implants business, which included three signature workflows to offer dental professionals with a completely new way of practicing implantology and solutions.

