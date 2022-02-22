DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 28, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.6%. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Q4 Estimates

For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating an improvement of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 79 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Consumables segment is likely to have witnessed improvement in revenues in the fourth quarter. Higher sales of all product categories might have contributed to the upside.



Technologies & Equipment segment may have witnessed growth in the to-be-reported quarter, courtesy of sales growth across all product categories.



Per the third-quarter 2021 earnings call, demand had been high for digital devices such as Primescan and imaging equipment such as the company’s new Axeos unit. DENTSPLY has been witnessing a rising trend in dental offices upgrading from 2D to 3D units, which has been observed in all global markets. This, in turn, is likely to have benefited the company’s fourth-quarter performance.

Per management, the third-quarter 2021 performance highlighted the sustained recovery in the dental market and solid demand for the company’s recent product launches. This trend is likely to have continued in the fourth quarter.



During the third quarter of 2021, the company launched ProTaper Ultimate, which is the first major endodontic platform innovation introduced in its endo business in more than five years. As part of a new platform, this will include new files of biosymmetric sealer and a new disinfection device. This development is likely to have contributed to the company’s fourth-quarter performance.



During the second quarter of 2021, the company announced the buyout of Propel Orthodontics and a strategic partnership with 3Shape. These deals (which will not have any material impact on the fourth-quarter results) will further complement the company’s clear aligners offering.



Sustained improvement in sales trends owing to reopening of dental offices and rise in patient visits might have favored the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s significant international presence may have weighed on the fourth-quarter performance.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: DENTSPLY SIRONA has an Earnings ESP of +2.97%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA carries a Zacks Rank #3.

