DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 35.9%.

Q1 Estimates

For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $929.3 million, indicating a rise of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 55 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of 27.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Consumables segment is likely to have witnessed improvement in revenues in the first quarter. Rebound in sales of Restorative and Preventive might have aided the upside.



The company’s growth strategy has been focused on product innovation, and research and development (R&D), which may have benefited the company’s first-quarter performance. Apart from this, solid track record of innovation and a dedicated, passionate workforce are likely to have contributed to the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-eps-surprise | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

The company continued gaining from the launch of Axeos, Primemill and SureFil one as these received favorable customer feedback through the fourth quarter of 2020. Apart from these proven products, the company has an excellent new product pipeline that will positively impact 2021 and beyond. Consequently, first-quarter 2021 results are likely to reflect the impact of the same.



Sustained improvement in sales trends owing to reopening of dental offices and rise in patient visits might have favored the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s significant international presence may have weighed on the company’s fourth-quarter performance. Foreign exchange headwind might have an impact on the to-be-reported quarter’s results.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: DENTSPLY SIRONA has an Earnings ESP of +11.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some other medical stocks worth considering as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI has an Earnings ESP of +2.41% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.