DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.52, changing hands as high as $37.00 per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XRAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XRAY's low point in its 52 week range is $26.27 per share, with $43.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.85. The XRAY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

