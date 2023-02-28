DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 46 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 43.8%. The bottom line, however, declined 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

On a GAAP basis, the company incurred a loss of 7 cents per share against an EPS of 54 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $983 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The top line, however, decreased 10.9% year over year. Sales were down 2.6% on an organic basis.

Business Details

Consumables

Revenues of the Consumables segment came in at $381 million in the fourth quarter, down 9.9% year over year and 3.4% on an organic basis. Per management, the decline was led by COVID lockdowns in China, partially offset by pricing and contributions from new products.

Technologies & Equipment

Technologies & Equipment’s revenues were $602 million in the reported quarter, down 11.6% year over year. On an organic basis, net sales declined 2.2%. Higher demand for clear aligners and imaging equipment drove organic revenues but were more than offset by softer implants volume, particularly in China.

Revenues by Geography

In the United States, revenues decreased 3.9% year over year to $369 million. Rest of World revenues fell 15.7% year over year to $238 million. European revenues declined 14.1% year over year to $376 million. Sales were down organically by 3.2% and 3% in the European and Rest of the World markets, respectively. Organic sales declined 1.7% in the U.S. market.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter totaled $517 million, down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. The gross margin was 52.6%, contracting 210 basis points.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $402 million, up 6.6% from the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses amounted to $43 million, down 12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating income was $65 million compared with $172 million in the year-ago quarter.

Full-Year Result

DENTSPLY SIRONA reported full-year 2022 revenues of $3.92 billion, down 7.3% year over year. Organically, sales were down 0.5%. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.09, down 25.9% from the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

DENTSPLY SIRONA exited the fourth quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $365 million, down from $418 million at the end of third quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fourth quarter was $517 million compared with $657 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance Issued

DENTSPLY SIRONA issued its guidance for revenues and EPS in 2023. The company projects 2023 revenues in the $3.85-$3.95 billion range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.80 billion. The outlook includes an organic sales decline of 1% to an improvement of 2%.

The company expects an adjusted EPS of $1.80-$2.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $1.86.

For the first quarter of 2023, DENTSPLY SIRONA expects organic sales growth of approximately 1%.

Our Take

Although DENTSPLY SIRONA’s top line reflected soft demand in China due to lockdowns, it beat market expectations. Moreover, adjusted earnings also beat estimates amid inflationary pressure. Its sales and earnings outlook for 2023 were also higher than expected.

The company saw continued strong demand for Imaging equipment during the quarter. However, the ongoing macro headwinds impacted fourth-quarter results adversely, which is likely to continue in 2023. Weakness in the U.S. markets is also discouraging.

