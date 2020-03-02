DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Rise

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 73 cents in the fourth quarter of 2019, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line surged 25.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

EPS was $2.45 in 2019, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The figure rose 21.9%.

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s revenues rose 4.9% year over year to $1.11 billion and outpaced the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Per management, internal sales growth was 8.4%.

Full-year revenues were $4.03 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion. The metric improved 1.1%.

Business Details

Net sales Excluding Precious Metal Content

Net sales, excluding precious metal content, came in at $1.10 billion. The figure increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

For investors’ notice, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s precious-metal dental alloy products — used by third parties to construct crown and bridge materials — are subject to price fluctuations.

Technologies & Equipment

Per management, Technologies & Equipment revenues rose 12.4% year over year in the fourth quarter to $669.5 million. Per management, growth was fueled by Digital Dentistry’s strong Primescan sales. Equipment & Instruments sales also saw strong growth in the quarter.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

Consumables

DENTSPLY SIRONA Consumable revenues declined 4.7% year over year to $442 million in the reported quarter. On an internal basis, sales fell 3.1%. Per management, disruptions at the company’s Venlo distribution center impacted segment sales. Notably, Endodontics and Laboratory net sales declined, while sales of Preventive products improved.

Revenues by Geography

In the United States, revenues climbed 24.6% to $393 million and 27.5% internally. Rest of World revenues increased 1.5% year over year to $283.7 million. Revenues in the geography grew 5.1% on an internal sales growth basis. European revenues declined 6.5% year on year to $434.8 million. On an internal sales growth basis, European revenues declined 2.9%.

Margin Analysis

Adjusted gross profit in the reported quarter amounted to $1.11 billion, up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted gross margin was 58.2%, up 380 basis points (bps).

Adjusted operating income totaled $222.4 million, up 26.4% year over year. Adjusted operating margin rose 340 bps in the quarter to 20.2%.

Financial Condition

DENTSPLY SIRONA exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $404.9 million.

2020 Guidance

For 2020, DENTSPLY SIRONA continues to expect revenues between $4.10 billion and $4.15 billion, suggesting internal sales growth of 3% to 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.11 billion.

However, portfolio-shaping initiatives and continued acquisitions are expected to dent 2020 revenues by $10 million.

The company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $2.55-$2.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is at $2.70.

Adjusted operating margin is expected between 19.5% and 20.5%.

Foreign exchange is expected to negatively impact revenues by $30 million in 2020.

Our Take

DENTSPLY SIRONA ended the fourth quarter on a mixed note. Significant increase in the company’s bottom line bodes well. The company gained from its core Technology & Equipment unit that witnessed year-over-year upside in the quarter. Overall sales grew on an internal basis. Solid guidance for 2020 indicates bright prospects. Significant expansion in margins is another positive.

Meanwhile, revenues at the Consumables segment were sluggish in the quarter. Sales in Europe also declined. Additionally, unfavorable foreign currency exchange and restructuring costs are expected to impact DENTSPLY SIRONA in 2020.

Earnings of Other MedTech Majors at a Glance

Some better-ranked companies, which reported solid results this earnings season, include Stryker Corporation SYK, Accuray Incorporated ARAY and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX.

Stryker reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $2.49, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Revenues of $4.13 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.7%. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Accuray reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS of a penny against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents. Net revenues of $98.8 million outpaced the consensus mark by 0.3%. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1.

IDEXX Laboratories reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.04, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents by 14.3%. Revenues were $605.4 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The company carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.