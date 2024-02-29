DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 2.3%. However, the bottom line declined 4% on a year-over-year basis.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported an EPS of 32 cents against a reported loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Revenues in the reported quarter totaled $1.01 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. The top line also rose 2.9% year over year and 1.9% on an organic basis.

Business Details

As a part of its restructuring plan, XRAY changed its reporting structure from Apr 1, 2023. The company reported fourth-quarter results under four new segments — Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare.

While the Connected Technology Solutions segment consists of equipment, instruments and CAD/CAM business, the Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segment includes the implant systems and aligner solutions. These businesses were formerly part of the Technologies and Equipment segment.

The Essential Dental Solutions unit includes endodontic, restorative and preventive consumables businesses, which were part of the former Consumables segment. The Wellspect Healthcare segment includes urology catheters business, earlier part of Technologies & Equipment, and other healthcare-related consumable businesses, previously under the Consumables segment.

Connected Technology Solutions

Revenues in this segment totaled $319 million, down 7% year over year and 8.3% on an organic basis.

Orthodontic and Implant Solutions

Sales in this segment amounted to $259 million, up 10.3% year over year. On an organic basis, net sales improved 10.6%.

Essential Dental Solutions

Sales in this segment amounted to $358 million, up 4.5% year over year. On an organic basis, net sales improved 3.4%.

Wellspect Healthcare

Sales in this segment amounted to $76 million, up 21.1% year over year. On an organic basis, net sales improved 16.9%.

Revenues by Geography

In the United States, revenues decreased 1.2% year over year organically to $368 million. Rest of World (ROW) revenues increased 4.3% organically to $247 million on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in Europe improved 5.3% to $397 million, organically, during the same time frame.

Margin Analysis

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $522 million, up 1% on a year-over-year basis. The gross margin came in at 51.6%, which contracted 100 basis points.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $409 million, up 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Research and development expenses amounted to $43 million, flat year over year.

Operating income totaled $73 million compared with $65 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Condition

DENTSPLY SIRONA exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $334 million compared with $309 million at the end of the last reported quarter.

The cumulative net cash provided by operating activities totaled $30 million compared with $1 million in the year-ago period.

2024 Guidance Issued

DENTSPLY SIRONA provided its guidance for 2024 earnings and revenues, based on declining sales performance in the fourth quarter. The company expects sales in the band of $3.96-$4.02 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4 billion.

XRAY expects adjusted EPS in the band of $2.00-$2.10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $2.03.

Our Take

XRAY’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings as well as revenues beat estimates. Recovery of demand in China will be a key driver of the top line going forward. Sales improved during the fourth quarter in the country following a strong couple of quarters, reflecting recovery after a prolonged period of weak demand. Moreover, strong demand for aligners and CAD/CAM in the U.S. market will support top-line growth going forward.

