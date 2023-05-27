DENTSPLY Sirona (XRAY) Declares $0.14 Dividend

DENTSPLY Sirona said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1080 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY Sirona. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.19%, an increase of 37.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 256,577K shares. The put/call ratio of XRAY is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY Sirona is 45.59. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.36% from its latest reported closing price of 36.96.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY Sirona is 3,871MM, a decrease of 1.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 13,732K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,582K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 16.04% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 10,962K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,642K shares, representing a decrease of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 108,091.03% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 9,755K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,744K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 18.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,802K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,577K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 36.19% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,705K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,178K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 59.52% over the last quarter.

DENTSPLY Sirona Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.

