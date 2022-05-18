Dentsply Sirona To File Quarterly Report As Soon As Practicable - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) has received written notification from Nasdaq that the company is no longer in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules since the company has not yet filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022. The company noted that this notice has no immediate effect on the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market. The company expects to file the report as soon as practicable.

Dentsply Sirona was unable to file the 10-Q because the Audit and Finance Committee, together with independent outside counsel, is conducting an investigation concerning the company's use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

