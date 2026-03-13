Is Dentsply Sirona Stock a Buy After a Company Director Purchased 15,000 Shares?

Key Points

Gregory Lucier acquired 15,000 shares for a total of approximately ~$187,000 on March 9, 2026.

No direct holdings were involved in the transaction; all shares are held indirectly via trusts or similar entities.

This purchase follows a prior net buying trend, with capacity-driven increases as all activity occurred through indirect ownership structures.

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Gregory T. Lucier, a member of the Board of Directors of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), reported the purchase of 15,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $12.45 per share on March 9, 2026, per the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 15,000 Transaction value ~$187,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 24,987,284

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($12.45).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Gregory Lucier’s historical trading activity?

Lucier’s recent purchase is consistent with a pattern of net buying, as he has executed 13 trades since November 2024, with only one prior sell trade in December 2025.

Lucier’s recent purchase is consistent with a pattern of net buying, as he has executed 13 trades since November 2024, with only one prior sell trade in December 2025. What was the impact on Lucier’s ownership structure?

The addition of 15,000 shares raised Lucier’s indirect holdings to 24,987,284 shares, while direct holdings remain at zero; all current ownership is via trusts and related entities.

The addition of 15,000 shares raised Lucier’s indirect holdings to 24,987,284 shares, while direct holdings remain at zero; all current ownership is via trusts and related entities. How does the transaction size relate to Lucier’s total position?

The purchase represented 0.06% of Lucier’s total reported holdings before the transaction, expanding his capacity for indirect ownership as direct holdings remain unused.

The purchase represented 0.06% of Lucier’s total reported holdings before the transaction, expanding his capacity for indirect ownership as direct holdings remain unused. Did market conditions influence the timing or pricing of the trade?

The average purchase price of $12.45 was slightly below the March 9, 2026 closing price of $12.80; this comes after a one-year stock decline of 16.4% as of the transaction date, which may provide valuation context for the buy decision.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/9/26) $12.80 Revenue (TTM) $3.68 billion Net income (TTM) -$598.00 million Dividend yield 5.56%

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 9, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Dentsply Sirona offers a broad portfolio of dental products and technologies, including dental equipment, CAD/CAM systems, clear aligner solutions, implants, endodontic tools, restorative materials, and consumables.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of dental equipment and consumables to dental professionals, leveraging both recurring product sales and technology-driven solutions.

The company serves dental practitioners, specialists, dental laboratories, and healthcare providers globally, with a focus on the professional dental market.

Dentsply Sirona is a leading global manufacturer of dental products and technologies, operating at scale with approximately 14,000 employees and a diverse product offering.

The company’s strategy centers on innovation in dental care, digital dentistry, and consumable solutions, supporting recurring revenue streams and customer retention. Its competitive edge lies in its integrated portfolio and established relationships within the professional dental market.

What this transaction means for investors

Board of Directors member Gregory T. Lucier’s purchase of 15,000 shares in Dentsply Sirona suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the stock. He already owns nearly 25 million shares, so his decision to buy more on March 9 indicates he believes the stock is at an attractive valuation.

The price-to-sales ratio of 0.64 for Dentsply Sirona shares is near a low for the past year. This validates that the stock is at a compelling valuation to buy.

Dentsply Sirona is down for several reasons. It ended 2025 with sales of $3.4 billion, a drop from the previous year’s $3.8 billion. Moreover, it suffered a net loss of $598 million last year due to a $650 million goodwill impairment charge.

Its 2025 free cash flow (FCF) also declined to $104 million compared to $281 million in the prior year. The substantial drop is concerning since FCF is what’s used to pay its dividend, currently yielding a hefty yield over 5%.

Dentsply Sirona could be a good stock for income investors, if you believe its FCF can bounce back. Gregory Lucier’s addition to his substantial holdings suggests he believes the dividend will remain intact.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.