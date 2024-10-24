Dentsply Sirona sees Q3 EPS 49c-51c, consensus 47c

Sees Q3 revenue $951M, consensus $937.91M. Expects to record non-cash charges for the impairment of goodwill within the range of $450M-$550M, net of tax, pertaining to two of its reporting units, Orthodontic Aligner Solutions and Implants & Prosthetic Solutions, which together comprise the Orthodontic and Implant Solutions segment. The decline in fair value for the Orthodontic Aligner Solutions reporting unit is driven primarily by adverse impacts from state regulatory trends pertaining to the company’s Byte Aligner business, while the decline in fair value for the Implants & Prosthetic Solutions reporting unit is driven by weakened demand in conjunction with competitive pricing pressures and adverse impacts of ongoing global conflicts in certain markets, as well as lower long-term expectations for volumes of lab materials. These factors contributed to reductions to forecasted revenues, lower operating margins, and expectations for lower future cash flows in the near term.

