Dentsply Sirona Renews U.S. Dental Technology Distribution Deal With Patterson

January 14, 2026 — 08:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY), a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, on Wednesday said it has renewed its U.S. dental technology distribution agreement with Patterson Dental Co.

The renewal reaffirms the companies' long-standing partnership focused on growth and innovation.

The renewed agreement ensures that Patterson Dental customers in the U.S. will continue to have access to Dentsply Sirona's full portfolio of dental technology solutions.

The portfolio includes CEREC systems, Primescan intraoral scanners, and Axeos and Orthophos imaging systems, supported by service and technical expertise.

The companies said the partnership aims to accelerate adoption of integrated and connected dental technologies to improve practice efficiency and patient care.

In the pre-market trading, Dentsply Sirona is 0.74% higher at $12.22 on the Nasdaq.

