DENTSPLY SIRONA Q3 Adj. Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) reported third quarter non-GAAP EPS of $0.67, an increase of 17.5% from a year ago. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net sales were $895 million, down 7.0%. Organic sales declined 8.8%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $839.02 million, for the quarter.

Don Casey, CEO, said: "While we saw an encouraging improvement in business trends during the quarter, the outlook remains uncertain. We remain focused on delivering on our strategic imperatives to drive growth and innovation, while taking appropriate actions to manage our costs in the uncertain environment."

At September 30, 2020, the company had $1.3 billion of cash available on its balance sheet.

