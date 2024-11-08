Dentsply Sirona price target lowered to $24 from $36 at Barrington

Barrington lowered the firm’s price target on Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to $24 from $36 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “reasonably solid, even though they were helped by favorable order timing,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm points out Dentsply lowered its fiscal 2024 financial guidance outlook for the second consecutive quarter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XRAY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.