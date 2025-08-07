Dentsply Sirona Posts Wider Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona posted a second quarter net loss of $45 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $4 million, or $0.02 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.52, compared to $0.49.

Second quarter net sales were $936 million, decreased 4.9%, or decreased 6.7% in constant currency compared to prior year.

The company maintained 2025 outlook for net sales of $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion, and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.80 to $2.00.

