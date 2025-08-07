Markets
XRAY

Dentsply Sirona Posts Wider Loss In Q2

August 07, 2025 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona posted a second quarter net loss of $45 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $4 million, or $0.02 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.52, compared to $0.49.

Second quarter net sales were $936 million, decreased 4.9%, or decreased 6.7% in constant currency compared to prior year.

The company maintained 2025 outlook for net sales of $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion, and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.80 to $2.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XRAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.