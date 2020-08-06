Dentsply Sirona Posts Operating Loss In Q2; Organic Sales Down 49.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) reported a second quarter operating loss per share of $0.18 compared to profit of $0.66, previous year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $491 million, down 51.4% from prior year, impacted by COVID-19. Organic sales declined 49.9%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $492.55 million for the quarter.

Don Casey, CEO of Dentsply Sirona, said: "The global response to COVID-19 impacted our second quarter results. We have been encouraged to see continued improvement in sales trends, as dental offices reopen and patients return."

As a result of the uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing 2020 guidance.

