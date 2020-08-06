Markets
XRAY

Dentsply Sirona Posts Operating Loss In Q2; Organic Sales Down 49.9% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) reported a second quarter operating loss per share of $0.18 compared to profit of $0.66, previous year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter net sales were $491 million, down 51.4% from prior year, impacted by COVID-19. Organic sales declined 49.9%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $492.55 million for the quarter.

Don Casey, CEO of Dentsply Sirona, said: "The global response to COVID-19 impacted our second quarter results. We have been encouraged to see continued improvement in sales trends, as dental offices reopen and patients return."

As a result of the uncertainty due to COVID-19 pandemic, the company is not providing 2020 guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XRAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular