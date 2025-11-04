DENTSPLY SIRONA to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.23% in the past four quarters.

XRAY’s Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $901.6 million. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 45 cents per share.

Our model estimates for revenues and adjusted EPS are pinned at $904 million and 42 cents, respectively.

Factors to Note Ahead of XRAY’s Q3 Results

Dentsply Sirona is expected to deliver another mixed quarter when it reports third-quarter 2025 results soon, as the company continues to navigate tariff-related cost pressures, muted U.S. demand, and ongoing product transitions within key businesses. While operational discipline and margin management are likely to have cushioned earnings, the top-line performance might have remained under pressure due to macro softness and portfolio adjustments.

In the second quarter, the company’s sales declined 4.9% year over year to $936 million, reflecting weakness in Orthodontic & Implant Solutions (“OIS”) and Connected Technology Solutions (“CTS”), partly offset by strength in Essential Dental Solutions (“EDS”).

Management maintained its full-year outlook, signaling confidence in its cost structure and long-term initiatives. However, with tariff impacts intensifying in the second half and elective dental spending still subdued, Dentsply’s third-quarter results may show continued strain on both revenues and margins.

Segmental Expectations

Essential Dental Solutions

EDS, which includes endodontic, restorative, and preventive products, is expected to have maintained modest low-single-digit growth in third-quarter, supported by stable patient traffic globally. Emerging markets likely continued to offset softness in U.S. dental consumables, where procedure volumes have flattened. Stable pricing and a favorable mix of restorative products might have aided margins. Our model estimates segmental revenues to decline 0.5% organically to $370.5 million.

Orthodontic & Implant Solutions

OIS is expected to have remained the key drag, following a 19.4% constant-currency decline in the second quarter. The phase-out of the Byte direct-to-consumer aligner business, coupled with weak implant demand in the United States and Europe, likely continued to weigh on results.

Value implant sales, previously disrupted by Middle East geopolitical volatility, might have recovered gradually, but premium implant transitions and lab volume declines likely persisted. SureSmile aligners probably maintained modest growth, led by Europe, though U.S. demand must have dwindled amid soft orthodontic conversions. Our model estimates segmental revenues to decline 19.7% organically to $195.2 million.

Connected Technology Solutions

CTS, which houses CAD/CAM and imaging systems, likely faced another quarter of weakness, as U.S. dental offices moderated capital equipment purchases. However, European markets might have provided partial relief with steady imaging demand. While the DS Core digital platform continues to gain users, monetization and hardware integration remain medium-term opportunities rather than near-term drivers. Our model estimates segmental revenues to decline 2.8% organically to $264.4 million.

Wellspect Healthcare

Wellspect, Dentsply’s urology and continence care business, is expected to have stabilized after second-quarter’s 2.5% constant-currency decline. The segment’s new product introductions and normalized distributor ordering likely supported growth. Our model estimates segmental revenues to increase 0.9% organically to $73.9 million.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-eps-surprise | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for XRAY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for XRAY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

XRAY’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -2.46%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

XRAY’s Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

