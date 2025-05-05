DENTSPLY SIRONA to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is scheduled to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 8, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It delivered an average earnings surprise of -9.34% in the past four quarters. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

XRAY’s Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $851.6 million. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 29 cents per share.

Factors to Note Ahead of XRAY’s Q1 Results

A significant factor to monitor in XRAY’s first-quarter 2025 results is the ongoing impact of the Byte business wind-down. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Byte contributed to a $62 million year-over-year decline in sales, prompting a major non-cash goodwill impairment of $370 million. This voluntary exit from the direct-to-consumer aligner segment signals a strategic shift toward more sustainable, clinician-directed models such as SureSmile. As the company executes its plan to fully exit Byte by mid-2025, investors will be keen to assess how much of the negative revenue drag from Byte persists into the first quarter and whether any early benefits of resource reallocation toward high-margin segments begin to emerge.

The U.S. region saw a significant 29.9% decline in year-over-year sales in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by Byte’s exit, underperformance in the CAD/CAM segment, and unfavorable distributor ordering patterns. Management acknowledged challenges in aligning demand forecasting with partner inventory levels. Heading into the first quarter of 2025, investors are likely to closely watch for signs of stabilization or rebound in U.S. demand, particularly in procedural categories like implants and endodontics.

Despite overall revenue pressure, XRAY's SureSmile and imaging categories stood out in the fourth quarter, with SureSmile delivering more than 20% growth in Europe and imaging growing nearly 13% globally. These segments are central to the company’s digital dentistry narrative and reflect strong clinician adoption. In the first quarter of 2025, investors might have looked for sustained momentum in these higher-margin, tech-enabled product lines.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, DENTSPLY SIRONAunderscored its commitment to advancing digital dentistry through the launch and expansion of key products that are expected to gain further traction in first-quarter 2025. The company introduced PrimeScan 2, an upgraded version of its intraoral scanner, which features enhanced speed, usability, and accuracy, designed to improve both the clinical experience and workflow integration.

Another notable development was the European launch of the MIS LYNX implant system under the MIS brand, which received strong initial feedback from clinicians. Additionally, DENTSPLY SIRONAcontinued rolling out DS Core, its digital cloud platform that integrates diagnostics, imaging, and treatment planning across devices. As the first quarter unfolds, investors' focus will be on the early commercial performance of these technologies and how they support procedural growth, particularly in restorative and implant dentistry.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. price-eps-surprise | DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for XRAY

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for XRAY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.

XRAY’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -4.92%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

XRAY’s Zacks Rank: DENTSPLY SIRONA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 9. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ANIP’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS is expected to increase 30.6% from the year-ago quarter figure.

Cencora COR has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 7.

The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.94%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COR’s fiscal first-quarter EPS is expected to rise 7.1% from the year-ago reported figure.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +17.37% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.

ACAD’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 54.58%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.