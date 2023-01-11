Dentsply Sirona Now Sees FY22 Net Sales At High End Of Prior Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference later on Wednesday, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) provided an update on its anticipated financial results for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings within the prior outlook range of $1.90 to $2.00 per share on net sales at the high end of its prior outlook range between $3.85 billion and $3.88 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.96 per share on revenues of $3.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

