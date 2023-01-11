Markets
XRAY

Dentsply Sirona Now Sees FY22 Net Sales At High End Of Prior Outlook Range

January 11, 2023 — 07:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its presentation at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference later on Wednesday, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) provided an update on its anticipated financial results for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings within the prior outlook range of $1.90 to $2.00 per share on net sales at the high end of its prior outlook range between $3.85 billion and $3.88 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.96 per share on revenues of $3.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XRAY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.